FDNY, New York City Must Do More to Protect EMS, Union President Says

As an FDNY EMT is recovering from an on-duty sexual assault, one union leader is demanding the city take action to protect all EMS workers.

“What happened today to our sister EMT is appalling, despicable,” said Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507. “Our men and women come to work with the only intention to help and save the lives of complete strangers, without any prejudice. [Wednesday], a cop was shot; [Thursday], an EMT sexually assaulted, basically raped while on duty.

We are thankful her colleagues were there to assist her and take her away from harm. Our EMT will need all the help and support we can get her, and recovery time afforded to her until she fully recovers, as this is a traumatic life event.

At what point will our city leaders take action to protect EMS and city workers? At what point will city and state legislatures reverse their mistake on bail reform? We hold the FDNY and Mayor’s Office accountable for the lack of self-defense training and tools we’ve been asking for years to help keep our men and women safe.

We are living in times where the criminal is the victim and the victim is the criminal. We don’t need any more speeches from public officials, we need action now. This miscreant should be locked up, but we know they’ll be walking the streets again in no time. The public should be outraged.”

