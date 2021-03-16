FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo’s Murder Remembered Four Years Later

March 16 is the four-year anniversary of the death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo. She was allegedly attacked and killed by a man who ran her over with her own ambulance.

“Four years later, we are still waiting for justice,” said FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay, in a statement. “This is an extreme example of the dangers our EMS responders face day in and day out.”

Her alleged killer, Jose Gonzalez, is still awaiting trial.

Arroyo was assigned to EMS Station 26 in the Bronx, where she served for 14 years.

Arroyo and her partner were responding to a 911 call shortly when a person alerted them there was a man riding on the rear bumper of their ambulance, authorities have said.

The pair stopped at an intersection to investigate. When they exited the ambulance, Gonzalez allegedly entered the rig and ran over Arroyo.

Arroyo was working an overtime tour at Bronx Station 3 when she was killed. She was survived by her five sons and other family members.