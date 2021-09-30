FDNY EMT Who Responded on 9/11 Dies

The Fire Department of New York has announced the death of a retired EMT who responded to the World Trade Center attack.

Mark A. Weiner, 55, served at Station 43 from September 24, 1999, to November 24, 2010, when he was forced to retire because a job-related injury, according to his obituary.

Prior to his job as an EMT, Weiner served in the United States Marines. He is survived by his mother, his wife and two children.

A funeral will take place at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Rd., Cresco, PA, on Monday, October 4, followed by a Catholic service at 11:30 a.m. Viewing hours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

All off-duty members and their families are invited to attend. Members are requested to attend in dress uniform.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.