FDNY EMS Responders Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week, Firefighters to Follow

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to New York City emergency medical technicians and paramedics beginning Wednesday, December 23. Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters will then be eligible to get their shots starting on Tuesday, December 29, according to a memo issued to FDNY employees.

The FDNY is not requiring frontline employees to take the vaccine, but it is strongly recommending it.

EMS union head Oren Brazilay said that the union recognizes the importance of EMTs and paramedics receiving the vaccine first. He also noted that four EMTs have died from COVID-19.

The FDNY expects to vaccinate 450 of its members a day at three locations. Barzilay also said that many of his members are worried about what would happen to those who have adverse reactions to it.

A survey of 2,000 members of the United Firefighters Association (UFA) showed only about 45 percent of New York City’s firefighters would get vaccinated. However, attitudes may have changed, said UFA President Andrew Ansbro, based on the fact that very little was known about it.