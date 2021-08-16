FDIC Shows Support of FAMA Through Generous Contribution

At the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International 2021, held August 2-7 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eric Schlett, Sr. Vice President, Clarion Events, Inc. Fire & Rescue Group, presented the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA) with a check for $11,500 on behalf of Clarion and FDIC. FDIC has been donating to FAMA since 2005 as a commitment of support to help foster FAMA’s governmental affairs and public relations efforts.

“In my 21 years at the helm of FDIC, I have never been more proud of my team. We were able to get back to leading live training to firefighters and highlighting product advancement and innovation on the show floor. We are fortunate to have FAMA companies as great partners to deliver a great experience to our firefighting community,” says Schlett.

FAMA Board President Jeromie Johnston adds, “Even in a period of unprecedented challenges in our industry, the team at Clarion, industry partners, and firefighters from around the world convened to make FDIC a success. The FAMA Board, GAC Committee, and member companies appreciate Clarion’s continued commitment and support toward our GAC activities and outreach to the broader industry.”

About the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association

The Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association (FAMA) is a nonprofit trade association organized in 1946. FAMA is committed to the manufacture and sale of safe, efficient emergency response vehicles and equipment. FAMA urges fire departments to evaluate the full range of safety features offered by its member companies. For more information, go to www.fama.org.

About FDIC International

FDIC International offers thousands of fire and rescue professionals from around the world quality world-class instructors, classrooms, workshops, H.O.T. evolutions, and the most innovative products and services available to the industry displayed by more than 800 exhibiting companies. The FDIC Experience is more than your traditional trade show; it’s about the learning and sharing with your peers formally and informally through hallway conversations, developing life-long friendships, and recharging your passing for the industry. Simply, there is no other event like FDIC International and to experience it, you simply have to attend. For more information, go to www.fdic.com.



About Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group

The Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group provides critical cutting-edge firefighting and emergency medical service news, education, equipment, and hands-on training. Through our industry-leading publications, digital media, and events, Clarion’s Fire & Rescue Group covers the latest developments and standards in apparatus and equipment; clinical breakthroughs; and training for firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and those professionals serving in the fire and EMS fields. We at Clarion Fire & Rescue hold ourselves to the strictest of standards, ensuring that our service to the first responders equals the industry’s tireless service to us all while maintaining our long-standing mission to “Train and Inform the Fire & EMS Industry.”