FDIC International Postponed to August 2021

(Fair Lawn, NJ, January 6, 2021) – As a result of both the State of Indiana’s government direction, general public health advisories and many industry travel restrictions in response to the ongoing impact of the COVID 19 pandemic the upcoming FDIC International, scheduled to take place on April 19-24, 2021, at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium will now take place August 19-24, 2021.

“This was a difficult decision but the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff remain the most important priority for us. We have put thoughtful consideration into our next steps, including open and honest discussions with our partners, exhibitors and the firefighter community. With the rollout of the new vaccines there is more confidence that it will be safer to come together in August,” said Eric Schlett, Senior Vice President, Clarion Fire & Rescue.

FDIC International’s 2021 schedule will include:

Hands-on Training (H.O.T.) Evolutions & Pre-Conference Workshops: Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20.

Conference Classroom Sessions: Saturday, August 21 – Monday, August 23.

Exhibition Halls and Outdoor Demonstration Areas: Sunday, August 22 – Tuesday, August 24.

In response to rising demand from the fire community to continue to learn and source solutions for ongoing needs FDIC International has launched two year-round virtual platforms.

FDIC Product Network a year round virtual product showcase & innovation hub. Dedicated to delivering innovative products and services and meaningful connections through live demos and categorized product listings. Find out more information and join for free at: www.fdicproductnetwork.com.



The Fire Academy is an all NEW interactive training platform, allowing firefighters and industry professional to expand their knowledge and learn from top instructors year-round. Access includes 250+ on-demand courses in additional to 50 NEW courses releases throughout the year. The Fire Academy will launch on January 14, 2021, learn more at www.fdic.com/the-fire-academy.

The FDIC International team will continue to be in touch with all exhibitors, sponsors and attendees to answer any questions. There will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks as we aim to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for the next edition of FDIC International, August 19-24,2021 at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Additional information and frequently asked questions can be found on the FDIC website.



About Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group

The Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group provides critical cutting-edge firefighting and emergency medical service news, education, equipment and hands-on training. Through our industry-leading publications, digital media and events Clarion’s Fire & Rescue Group covers the latest developments and standards in apparatus and equipment, clinical breakthroughs, and training for firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and those professionals serving in the Fire & EMS Industries. We at Clarion Fire & Rescue hold ourselves to the strictest of standards, ensuring that our service to the first responders equals the industry’s tireless service to us all while maintaining our long-standing mission to “Train and Inform the Fire & EMS Industry.”

