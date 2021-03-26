FDIC International Confirms New Dates in Indianapolis: August 2-7, 2021

The upcoming FDIC International, scheduled to take place on August 19-24, 2021 at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium will now take place August 2-7, 2021.

“Recently the Indiana Convention Center presented us with this opportunity to move FDIC International two weeks earlier. After speaking to many of our community members and partners over the past few days, we agreed the move is appropriate,” said Eric Schlett, Senior Vice President, Clarion Fire & Rescue.

Moving FDIC International to August 2-7, 2021 means:

More hotels will be available (no other events will be in town at the same time), as opposed to limited hotels available during the previous dates.



All of FDIC’s conference and keynotes will take place in their historical locations at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. The previous dates would have forced FDIC to use neighboring hotels for our program.



FDIC International will be back to its traditional day pattern/schedule: Hands-on Training (H.O.T.) Evolutions & Pre-Conference Workshops : Monday, August 2 – Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Conference Classroom Sessions : Wednesday, August 4 – Friday, August 6, 2021 Exhibition Halls and Outdoor Demonstration Areas : Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7, 2021



“This decision, like the others we’ve made in the past year, was not an easy one. We continue to prioritize the experience of the fire service community, and that includes the health and safety of each person joining us at the event. We will continue to monitor and comply with state and local health department COVID-19 guidelines,” said Schlett. This situation will remain fluid and more information and updates, along with details on how to register for the event can be found on FDIC.com.