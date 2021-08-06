EMT Who Survived Tucson (AZ) Deadly Shooting Rampage Grateful for Support

Jamie Donnelly

The Arizona Daily Star, Tucson

(MCT)

A Tucson EMT who survived an ambush during a July 18 shooting rampage is speaking out, expressing gratitude for the community support she’s received.

Cassandra Moreno, 20, who was shot in the arm and chest while parked at Silverlake Park, managed to describe the attack to dispatchers while rendering aid to her partner, Jacob Dindinger. Dindinger died due to his injuries on July 29.

“My family and I would like to thank all of those supporting me in my recovery,” Moreno said in a statement through American Medical Response Southern Arizona’s Facebook page. “Though I am not ready to speak publicly, please know we greatly appreciate all the outpouring of support, warm thoughts and concerns.”

Moreno thanked AMR and the other agencies who responded to the attack, saying they are going above and beyond. She also acknowledged those who lost their lives in the deadly shootings.

“My deepest condolences to Jake’s family and all those affected by this tragedy,” Moreno said. “Thank you for respecting mine and my family’s need for privacy as I try to begin the long road to recovery.”

The attacks started when the gunman, Leslie Scarlett, shot his girlfriend, Jennifer Fells, 36, in a house on Irene Vista on Tucson’s south side. He then set it on fire.

The attacks continued when Scarlett drove to Silverlake Park where he shot both Dindinger and Moreno. Scarlett went on to return to the house and opened fire on neighbors, police officers and firefighters.

Four people lost their lives in the deadly attacks, including Scarlett, who was shot by police.

A public funeral for Dindinger is set for Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. More details are expected in the next few days.

