EMS: Seven People Taken to Hospital After Wreck Shuts Down I-77

Jonathan Limehouse

The Charlotte Observer

(MCT)

A wreck on southbound Interstate 77 Wednesday evening sent seven people to the hospital, two with serious injuries, Mecklenburg EMS said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Charlotte firefighters and Medic arrived at the scene of the crash that’s blocked Exit 6 onto South Tryon Street and jammed up to Clanton Road, according to the Charlotte TrafficGuy’s Twitter post.

“I-77 Sb really is a nightmare for drivers this evening…shut down here at Clanton Rd,” the Charlotte TrafficGuy said. “A lot of people are going to be late getting home today.”

Lanes reopened later in the evening, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

The cause of the accident has not been released. It was the second major wreck on I-77 Wednesday.

A morning accident on I-77 near I-85 killed a woman and shut down southbound lanes for more than two hours, WBTV reported.

The state Highway Patrol confirmed Tanish Ashley Key, 35, was the woman who died.

Troopers told WBTV that its Storm3 SUV was involved in a minor crash against the highway’s left side jersey wall and became disabled just before 6 a.m., the station reported. Two other vehicles then stopped behind Storm3 when a black Nissan signaled to merge into traffic and was “struck by a gray SUV,” WBTV said. The impact sent the Nissan across three lanes and into a metal bridge rail, troopers told the station.

WBTV said the Storm3 driver was not injured, but the station didn’t know at this time what led to the initial accident.

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.