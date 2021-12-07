EMS Sees Firearm-Related Incidents Increase by 40% Nationally, Over 80% in Some Areas: ImageTrend Collaborate™ Short Report

ImageTrend, Inc. announced the release of the first Collaborate Short Report: 2018-2020 National Trends in Firearm-Related Incidents in the Prehospital Setting. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) identified firearm-related incidents as the top five leading cause of death for individuals under the age of 65 in the US. Volume one, issue one of the Collaborate Short Report focuses on how these incidents have changed across age groups and different regions from 2018 to 2020 by looking at a large sample of data from across the nation where firearm-related incidents are seen in the prehospital setting. Some regions and age groups saw over 80% increases in firearm-related incidents in 2020.

Firearm-related incidents are a public health concern and can utilize valuable and often strained Emergency Medical Services (EMS). While the intentionality of firearm-related incidents is not always known in the prehospital setting, US trauma centers have seen an increase in patients with violent injuries, including firearm-related, over the past 12 months. To request your free copy of the first Collaborate Short Report for more insights, visit www.imagetrend.com/ShortReport.

“The goal of this report is to add valuable data to not only the prehospital industry but also bridge the gap with public health programs and initiatives,” commented Morgan K. Anderson, Epidemiologist at ImageTrend.

As part of the ImageTrend Collaborate program, the Collaborate Short Reports are designed to provide a snapshot of data insights on relevant topics that relate to patient care, crew safety, operational management and public health. They highlight and summarize key findings to drive industry awareness, validation and more in-depth research.

