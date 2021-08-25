Ellettsville (IN) Paramedic Dies after Medical Emergency in Ambulance

Laura Lane

Herald-Times, Bloomington, Ind.

(MCT)

Ellettsville resident Kyle Martincic died Monday while on an emergency run for the White River Township Fire Department in Johnson County. The paramedic also worked for IU Health Bloomington’s ambulance service.

The 34-year-old is the second paramedic from Ellettsville to die this month while on duty.

On Aug. 8, 46-year-old Brandon Staley from the Owen County Emergency Medical Service lost consciousness inside an ambulance while tending to children hurt in a car crash and later died from a heart attack.

A heart-related cause is suspected in Martincic’s death as well.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup knew both of the paramedics. She said losing them has been difficult for her, and for other medical professionals who devote themselves to saving lives.

“This really hits home and hurts deeply,” Stalcup said.

“Anyone that was lucky enough to have either one of these guys rendering care for them in the back of an ambulance was given the best pre-hospital care they could have received.”

Martincic had worked full time at IU Health Bloomington Lifeline ambulance service and stayed on part time after taking a full-time job at the White River Township department about two years ago, Stalcup said. He also was a part-time EMT for the Bargersville Fire Department in Johnson County.

His face was a familiar one in the ambulance service office at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. “Even though he worked part time here in Bloomington, he was on shift almost regularly,” Stalcup said.

Martincic suffered a medical emergency on Monday and was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died, she said.

“He passed from what appears to have been natural causes. I only know this because I knew Kyle as a former coworker and a friend. He was a true public servant and had a passion for his career as well as helping others,” she said.

Martincic leaves a wife and two stepchildren.

“This is truly heartbreaking, and a great loss,” Stalcup said.

Late Tuesday morning, a procession of ambulances driven by coworkers and friends of Martincic drove slowly by IU Health Bloomington Hospital, honoring the paramedic and his life.

___

(c)2021 the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.)

Visit the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.) at www.heraldtimesonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.