Elderly Ambulance Patient Dies after Brooklyn (NY) Crash

An elderly Hatzolah ambulance patient died and eight other people suffered injuries after the emergency vehicle crashed and rolled in a Brooklyn collision Sunday.

The ambulance collided with a 2002 Nissan Maxima at the corner of Schenectady Ave. and Avenue N in Flatlands just after 3 p.m. — pushing the rescue vehicle onto its side, police said.

The ambulance, which had six workers inside, was taking a 95-year-old woman to a nearby hospital, possibly after she suffered a heart attack, police sources said. She couldn’t be saved.

The ambulance workers, the Nissan’s 67-year-old driver and a passenger of the sedan all suffered minor injuries, cops said.

The crash remains under investigation.

