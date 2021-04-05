Elderly Ambulance Patient Dies after Brooklyn (NY) Crash

John Annese

New York Daily News

(MCT)

An elderly Hatzolah ambulance patient died and eight other people suffered injuries after the emergency vehicle crashed and rolled in a Brooklyn collision Sunday.

The ambulance collided with a 2002 Nissan Maxima at the corner of Schenectady Ave. and Avenue N in Flatlands just after 3 p.m. — pushing the rescue vehicle onto its side, police said.

The ambulance, which had six workers inside, was taking a 95-year-old woman to a nearby hospital, possibly after she suffered a heart attack, police sources said. She couldn’t be saved.

The ambulance workers, the Nissan’s 67-year-old driver and a passenger of the sedan all suffered minor injuries, cops said.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

(c)2021 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.