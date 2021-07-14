Driver Clung to Tree ‘For Dear Life’ After PA Turnpike Crash

By Paul Peirce

Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.

(MCT)

A Butler area man was “holding on for dear life” to tree branches Monday night along the Pennsylvania Turnpike after being ejected from his SUV that launched over a hillside after crashing, Mt. Pleasant fire chief Jerry Lucia said.

“He was about 8 or 9 feet up in the branches of the tree over the embankment, and four firefighters eventually got him down. We put him in a Stokes basket and carried him 30 feet up the embankment where he was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital,” Lucia said.

According to Westmoreland County dispatch reports, crews responded to the eastbound lanes of the turnpike near mile marker 82.5 in Mt. Pleasant Township about 9:05 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Lucia said the unidentified 71-year-old man was clinging to tree branches as firefighters from Mt. Pleasant and Kecksburg arrived.

“He was 30 feet over the embankment in a tree and his vehicle was at least 30 feet further below him down the embankment,” Lucia said.

Lucia said it was dark so the crash victim couldn’t see what was beneath him along the rural stretch of the turnpike.

Randy Jordan, who lives nearby along Brush Creek Road, could attest to the darkness. Jordan and his wife, Pamela, were relaxing outside their home near a fire pit when they heard a crash.

Jordan said he went through a field and stretch of woods adjoining the turnpike to investigate.

“I could see the SUV and hear moaning and was looking around, but I couldn’t see anyone,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the vehicle was a Chevrolet Equinox.

Mt. Pleasant and Kecksburg volunteer fire departments arrived a short time later and erected a light to illuminate the scene during the rescue.

“The reason I couldn’t locate where the moans were coming from … I saw when they put up the lights he was caught up in a tree,” Jordan said.

Lucia said two firefighters climbed over the hillside from the turnpike and up the tree to secure the man and spoke to him in attempt to calm him until other firemen arrived to assist.

Lucia said responders benefited from being able to enter the turnpike near Carpentertown access in Mt. Pleasant Township, which is about 1 mile west of the crash site. Mutual Aid Ambulance also responded.

He said the victim was not talking much, but was thankful when help arrived as rescuers rappelled over the hillside to reach him. The man was taken by ambulance to an undisclosed area trauma center.

“He was alert, talking to us … I don’t believe he had any broken bones, but he had a laceration on his forehead and had bruises,” Lucia said.

A report on the crash was not yet available from state police.

Officials cleared the scene around 10:20 p.m., according to dispatch reports.

Lucia said that in his 45 years of responding to crashes along the turnpike, Monday’s call “for a man in a tree was definitely a first.”

Lucia said the man told first responders that he was driving to Monroeville, but apparently missed the exit.

“He may have experienced a medical issue during the trip. He certainly was lucky,” Lucia said.

