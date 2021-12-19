Dr. Scheppke Named Deputy Secretary for Health in FL

The Florida Department of Health announced a new appointment to the department’s executive leadership team. Dr. Kenneth A. Scheppke will now serve as the deputy secretary for health.

Prior to being named deputy secretary for health, Dr. Scheppke served as the department’s state emergency medical services (EMS) medical director, the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s chief medical officer, and medical director for seven fire-rescue agencies across Florida’s Palm Beach and Martin counties. He also served as the associate medical director for the Broward Sheriff’s Office and medical director for one of the largest multi-state public-access defibrillation programs in the country.

“The Florida Department of Health is pleased to have Dr. Scheppke assume this new role. Dr. Scheppke has been and will continue to be a great asset to the department and the State of Florida,” said State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. “We look forward to his leadership and the vast experience he brings to the table.”

Dr. Scheppke is a licensed medical doctor who is also a dual board-certified specialist in emergency medicine and the subspecialty of EMS. Dr. Scheppke received his medical degree from Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. He completed his internship and residency at the Medical Center of Delaware where he was elected chief resident.

Dr. Scheppke has over 25 years of extensive experience in EMS, and his contributions to the field have earned him nationwide recognition. Notable awards include 2017 EMS Innovator of the Year from the Journal of EMS and 2021 National EMS Medical Director of the Year from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.

In addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Scheppke is an instrument-rated private pilot, and he routinely volunteers to fly animals at risk for euthanasia to safe foster homes and non-kill shelters pending adoptions. He also volunteers to fly in times of disasters such as in the post-landfall aftermath of Hurricanes Irma, Michael, and Dorian where he helped to deliver necessary relief supplies when ground transportation was not available.

“I am honored to serve as the Florida Department of Health’s new Deputy Secretary for Health. I look forward to continuing the Department’s efforts in building a healthier state for all Floridians,” said Deputy Secretary for Health Kenneth Scheppke.