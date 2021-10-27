District Attorney Drops Charge Against TX Homeless Man Kicked by Paramedic

A Texas prosecutor has filed a motion to dismiss a case against a homeless man charged with assaulting a paramedic after video showed the paramedic, a trained MMA fighter, kicking the man, according to a report.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot filed the motion Tuesday and State District Judge Tina Clinton later signed the motion to dismiss the charge against Kyle Vess, The Dallas Morning News reports. Creuzot said the dismissal would be his only comment on the matter.

Vess’ lawyer said his client was grateful the charge from 2019 was dismissed but called on police to arrest Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic Brad Cox.

In a lawsuit previously filed by Vess’ family against Cox and the city this year, they said Cox’s kicks aggravated Vess’ mental health problems. He suffered a fractured eye socket, cracked teeth, a fractured sinus and the right side of his face is partially paralyzed, the lawsuit states.

Cox and his lawyers did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. In a previous written response to the lawsuit, Cox said he was forced to defend himself from Vess and his actions were proper and did not break the law.

According to body camera footage previously released, the video showed Cox kicked Vess in front of police officers and goaded him to fight. Officers reported Cox to the police department’s public integrity unit.

Police then determined Cox had acted in self-defense because Vess first approached Cox and threw an object at him but missed.

