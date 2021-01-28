‘Despicable:’ FDNY EMT Assaulted at Fire Scene

Calling it an “unbelievable and despicable incident,” the FDNY says a female EMT was assaulted on the job after being flagged down at a fire scene.

It happened Thursday morning during a three-alarm fire in the Bronx, FDNY Chief of EMS Operations Lillian Bonsignore said.

Related

Bonsignore said the EMT was inappropriately grabbed and held. It was broken up when one of her co-workers stepped in to help.

“It is disgusting and inappropriate,” Bonsignore said in a statement posted to Facebook. “EMS is always here to save your life, always here to help you no matter what the situation, no matter who you are or where you come from, we are here, ready to assist.”

The suspect was in NYPD custody as of Thursday morning.