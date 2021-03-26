CT Woman Killed in Head-On Crash with Ambulance

Christine Dempsey

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

A Willimantic woman died Thursday night after the car she was driving collided head-on with an ambulance in Franklin, state police said.

Dawn Brett, 49, of Willimantic was pronounced dead at the scene, they said. The driver and passenger in the ambulance, respectively Kyle Ann Bickham, 25, of the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard and Thomas Lloyd Bruner, 39, of Groton, had injuries that appeared to be minor.

According to the state police, the crash happened about 10:50 p.m. on Route 32, or Willimantic Road. The 2006 Toyota Camry Brett was driving was traveling south, and the ambulance, from American Ambulance Service Inc. in Norwich, was headed north.

The vehicles collided head-on in the lane for northbound traffic, state police said.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information that may help them is asked to call Trooper Chester Fowler at 860-465-5400, ext. 4001.

Christine Dempsey can be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

(c)2021 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related