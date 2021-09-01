Crash Leaves Fresno (CA) Ambulance on Its Side

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday in downtown Fresno (CA) ended with an ambulance on its side.

The crash happened in the morning near Mono and H streets.

There was no patient in the ambulance, and two EMS workers were shaken up. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

