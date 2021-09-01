Crash Leaves Fresno (CA) Ambulance on Its Side

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday in downtown Fresno (CA) ended with an ambulance on its side.
The crash happened in the morning near Mono and H streets.
There was no patient in the ambulance, and two EMS workers were shaken up. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
Traffic Alert: please avoid the area of Mon and H Street while officers clean up a two vehicle traffic collision. Thank you for your patience and understanding, be safe. pic.twitter.com/j76U89W79I— Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) August 31, 2021