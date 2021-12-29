Community Rallies Around Haddam (CT) EMT Who Hurt Spine on Way to Work

Cassandra Day

The Middletown Press, Conn.

(MCT)

The Haddam community has rallied behind a crowdsourcing drive set up by the daughter of a volunteer EMT who recently suffered a cervical fracture when his car hit an icy patch on the way to work.

The GoFundMe account for Rudy Durinick, 72, a member of the local ambulance association, has a $15,000 goal. His family hopes to raise enough funds to buy him a new vehicle.

Rudy Durinick, who has been a volunteer for over 40 years, is a retired wire company worker.

“He loves it,” his daughter said of his ambulance service. “He just absolutely loves it. He’s a very selfless person — there, at home …

“You don’t find that type of person anymore,” she added. “He always puts himself last. He’s always giving, giving, giving.”

While he was working, her father was grateful that his supervisor allowed him to leave for calls, considering there is a shortage of emergency medical personnel across the country, said Christine Durinick, a nurse.

She said her father didn’t carry full insurance coverage on this truck because of its age. His truck hit an icy patch on Route 81 in Higganum two weeks ago, which caused it to flip over, Christina Durinick said. This time, he was on the receiving end of volunteer lifesaving efforts.

At Middlesex Hospital, staff know him well from his years of bringing patients there, which was comforting for the family, his daughter said.

The extent of his wounds were touch and go, initially.

“The location of his injury often results in becoming paralyzed, or even death,” she added.

Rudy Durinick was extremely lucky, she said. “Somebody was watching [over] him. Typically that type of fracture, if it extends across the bone, they call it a ‘hangman fracture.'”

C2 cervical fractures, occurring in the second vertebra of the spine, account for approximately 18 percent of cervical spine injuries, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

“It’s an awful, awful spot,” Christine Durinick said. “People become paralyzed, they die from it, but, fortunately, his is more of a chip, not a cross-fracture.”

Rudy Durinick is now home and doing well with recovery, she reported. He will have to wear a neck brace for between six and eight weeks while he heals. He is temporarily restricted from driving and many activities he enjoys, especially responding to emergency calls.

“I think he’s more upset that he can’t do any more calls,” his daughter said.

Meanwhile, in five days, $3,055 has been collected during the fundraiser.

Growing up, Christine Durinick said, the family felt pride every time he was summoned to work. “It was just so normal — because he had done that before I was born. He always had the scanner on. We were so used to that.”

Rudy Durinick helped many townsfolk during traumatic events, his daughter said.

“He has done so much for so many people without ever expecting a thing in return,” she said. “It was an overall good experience for us kids, growing up and seeing our dad and the connections he’s built.”

Rudy Durinick is expected to make a full recovery. His wife, two daughters, son and grandson — all of whom live very close by — have been helping out with driving him places and other tasks, such as getting a Christmas tree.

“His length of service is extraordinary,” one donor wrote on the GoFundMe page online. “The town is so fortunate to have volunteers like Rudy, who put themselves at risk every time that they respond to a call. We can’t imagine how many lives Rudy has touched on the thousands of calls that he has responded to over those years, many of whom may not even have known Rudy was there for them in their hour of need.”

“Knowing Rudy, he wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end, but he is a true Haddam hero, and surely deserves the recognition and thanks from his fellow citizens,” the person wrote.

To view the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com.

___

(c)2021 The Middletown Press, Conn.

Visit The Middletown Press, Conn. at www.middletownpress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.