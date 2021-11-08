Community Mourns Death of PA Police Sergeant, Former Paramedic

Brian C. Rittmeyer

Condolences were coming from police, firefighters and medics across the Pittsburgh airport area Sunday in response to the news that a Robinson police officer had died.

Robinson police announced the death of Sgt. Scott “Scotty” Patton on the department’s Facebook page. His age and cause of death were not given.

According to the post, Patton had been a police officer for 11 years and was promoted to sergeant three years ago.

Before he was a police officer, Patton was a paramedic with Robinson Emergency Medical Services.

“We thank you immensely for your dedication and service to the Township of Robinson,” Robinson EMS said on its Facebook page.

Other agencies, including the McKees Rocks Volunteer Fire Department, Oakdale Hose Company and police departments in Ohio, Crescent and Moon townships, also expressed their condolences and sympathies.

“The emergency services family has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Officer Sgt. Scott Patton with the Robinson Twp. Police Department,” McKees Rocks firefighters said in their post. “Please keep his family, friends and brothers/sisters in uniform in your prayers.”

Oakdale Hose said Patton positively impacted countless lives, including at least one of their own members.

“Today our community lost an excellent responder but an even better man,” their post said.

Ohio Township police said Patton was always willing to help and was a great asset to Robinson.

“Sgt. Patton was a professional, well-liked officer who will be missed by many,” the department’s post said.

Crescent police offered condolences to the officers Patton worked with and all of those whose lives he touched while working as a paramedic and police officer.

No information on services for Patton was immediately available.

