Cleveland (OH) Will Start Vaccinations with First Responders

Cameron Fields

cleveland.com

(MCT)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland will begin giving paramedics and EMTs the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Christmas Eve, Mayor Frank Jackson announced Tuesday.

Jackson did not know how many employees in the divisions of EMS, fire and airport fire rescue will receive the vaccine in the first phase. But Cleveland Department of Public Health Interim Director Brian Kimball said the city will receive 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for its first phase of vaccinating first responders. The department will look to identify other groups as it vaccinates first responders.

In a Facebook Live news conference, Jackson also extended his proclamation of civil emergency to the end of January. Jackson said during the pandemic’s 10-month period, the city has had over 17,000 confirmed cases and 180 deaths.

“I want to express that the pandemic is not over,” Jackson said. “Even with the vaccine becoming available, the pandemic will not be over. So it is very important that we continue, even with the vaccine, to continue to follow the basic rules. That is stay at home, unless you absolutely have to go out for essential purposes. If you go out, wear a mask, keep social distance and wash your hands constantly.”

Jackson said that he would receive a vaccine, but that he will wait for his turn to arrive, whenever that is.

