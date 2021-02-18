Cleveland (OH) EMS Providers Escape Injury after Ambulance Is Hit at Light

Police: Cleveland EMS unit involved in east side crash that injured 4 https://t.co/fo7vf9lKNT — fox8news (@fox8news) February 17, 2021

Four people were hurt in a collision Wednesday involving two vehicles and a Cleveland ambulance, according to cleveland.com.

Police tell the newspaper a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two passengers went through a red light and collided with a Nissan Rogue in the intersection. The Jeep then hit the ambulance stopped at the red light.

The two EMS providers in the ambulance were not hurt. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for injuries to his face. One passenger in the Jeep sustained a broken finger, the other complained of leg pain.

The woman driving the Rogue was taken to the hospital for a collar bone injury.