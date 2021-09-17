Cleveland County (NC) Needs EMTs, Dispatchers

Latrice Williams

The Star, Shelby, N.C.

(MCT)

Thomas Wilson has seen a lot in his career as an EMT. Despite countless gruesome injuries and deaths he has encountered, Wilson stays true to the career that has allowed him to serve Cleveland County for more than 20 years.

“When you do get tired, you have to remember that you never know what impact you may be having on someone’s life,” said Wilson.

Wilson remembers the days when you could only get a volunteer role as a paramedic in Cleveland County. Fast forward more than 20 years later, and they are in desperate need of people to fill open positions. He touts the job as a lively gig that keeps you on your toes.

“It is fun,” said Wilson. “You get to help people. You get hooked on the adrenaline of it. You get to be independent too. We are out there by ourselves on our own. We are not behind a desk being scrutinized.”

On Tuesday, Cleveland County EMS hosted a job fair to attract what they hope will be the next generation of health care professionals.

EMT Director Tommy McNeilly said the pros of the job outweigh the cons. With no micromanaging and good shifts that allow for plenty of downtime, the atmosphere is a perfect fit for those who are dependable, he said.

“If you are not on call and you stay within your district, there is limited supervision,” said McNeilly. “No one is standing over you.”

The career can also be a steppingstone for other professions, such as physical therapy. But Wilson said the greatest joy that comes from the job is running into someone he administered lifesaving care too.

“When someone comes up to you and reminds you that you saved their life, it’s a great feeling,” said Wilson.

Waylon Newman has been in the profession for 32 years and said no two days are alike.

“There has not been one day just like the other,” said Newman. “It never gets boring.”

Administering advanced emergency medical care requires strict attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure, many times alone.

Wilson said paramedics often rotate driving duties with their colleagues on routes, leaving just one person to treat a patient.

“You’ve got to be the therapist, the preacher, everything to that person,” said Newman. “You have to wear many hats to get the job done.”

At just 23, Ashley Stephens says she knew before she graduated high school that she wanted to be in the healthcare profession. She gave CNA work a try and opted not to go to nursing school to avoid the hospital setting.

“I genuinely enjoy what I do and being around people,” said Stephens. “There’s a bond here that most people can’t imagine.”

In his early days, Wilson worked as an assistant manager at Pizza Hut to make ends meet and figure out what career path he wanted to take. One day, he was encouraged by a buddy of his to apply for the EMT course.

“I liked science and the medical stuff,” said Wilson. “The EMT instructor got me to join a rescue squad. I didn’t want to be stuck in a doctor’s office. Back then you started out as a volunteer. You did it for fun, but then you get hooked on it.”

Wilson said the con of being a paramedic is responding to numerous COVID-19 related cases, which has added another layer to an already demanding job.

“It’s been stressful,” said Wilson. “We haven’t been getting much rest.”

In addition to paramedics, the county is looking for telecommunicators for the 911 call center with anticipated annual earnings of more than $40,000.

Paramedic pay is expected to start at $54,000.

In years past, paramedics have not been compensated similar to their nurse counterparts, yet the job can be equally demanding at times. McNeilly hopes the competitive salary will attract those who want to be in the profession long term.

“County Manager Brian Epley has taken steps to get us the best equipment, a good fleet of ambulances and a pay package that is second to none,” said McNeilly. “We have a good package. We just need to get our message out there and get people here.”

Send an email to hiring@clevelandcountyems.com to learn more.

All paramedic applicants must hold a NC or NR paramedic credential. Those looking to become paramedics should begin taking courses at the EMT-Basic Academy at Cleveland Community College.

Latrice Williams can be reached at 704-669-3333 and lwilliams6@gannett.com.

___

(c)2021 The Star (Shelby, N.C.)

Visit The Star (Shelby, N.C.) at www.shelbystar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.