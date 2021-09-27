Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Grazed By Bullet in Hospital

Talia Soglin

At least 23 people, including a woman asleep in her South Shore bed and six people in a mass shooting, were shot in Chicago between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Two people were killed.

Six people were injured in a mass shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood shortly after 2:50 a.m. A group of people was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany when they were shot at by someone in a black SUV, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her pelvis. Three men in their 20s and 30s were also taken to Mount Sinai, where their conditions were stabilized. A woman, 30, was at Mount Sinai with a graze wound in good condition, and another woman, 33, was at Mount Sinai in fair condition after suffering a gunshot to her shoulder.

A woman, 39, was shot while asleep in her bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen and thigh, police said, and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Police said an unidentified gunman fled out the rear of the apartment; it was unknown how he entered the residence.

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was grazed while attending to a patient inside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball-style cap, police said. According to witnesses, the bullets were fired by someone driving by in an older model green Buick.

Two men, 28 and 31, were shot while standing outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard in the Near West Side neighborhood shortly after 10:25 p.m., police said. The older man was shot in the chest and arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced at 10:50 p.m. He had not been identified as of Sunday morning, The younger man was at Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right heel.

Melica De La Garza, 18, was killed after being shot while sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. She was identified Sunday morning and lived on the same block as where the shooting took place, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said she could not provide additional details about the shooting due to the severity of her injuries, and that she had been shot by a gunman who fled the scene on foot. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:08 p.m.

In total, 44 people have been shot, including five people who have been killed, since Friday evening. In other shootings Saturday evening into Sunday morning:

— A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his hand while taking out the garbage in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 8:20 a.m. Police said three men were in the gangway shooting at each other when one of the bullets grazed the boy’s hand. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition.

— About 8:10 a.m., a man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive in the Loop. The man was shot multiple times and was in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Police said they were speaking to a person of interest in the shooting.

— A man, 33, was shot while standing outside in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood about 2:55 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the leg by a man in a black SUV. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

— Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man, were shot while leaving a house in the 2500 block South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village about 1:40 a.m. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. The boy was also taken to Mount Sinai, in good condition, after being shot in the lower leg. Police said they were shot by someone in a gold Chevrolet Suburban.

— A man, 26, was shot in the leg while standing outside in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street in the Homan Square neighborhood shortly after 1:15 a.m. Police said he took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

— A 36-year-old man was shot in the South Loop shortly after 1:05 a.m. The man was outside in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot multiple times in the torso and took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said the man believed the shots were fired from a gray SUV.

— A man, 51, was shot while outside in the 400 block of West 115th Street in West Pullman around 9:35 p.m. Saturday. The man was shot in the leg and buttocks and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.

— About 9:20 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood, a 38-year-old man who was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle was shot by someone in a dark-colored sedan. He was shot in the torso and abdomen and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said. The shooting took place in the 3800 block of North Troy Street.

— A 32-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his hand when he was shot in the first block of South Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood shortly after 9:10 p.m. He was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition where he was treated and released, police said.

— In the Little Village neighborhood, a 31-year old man was shot as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 3200 block of West 31st Street about 9:10 p.m. He was shot multiple times in the torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said a male gunman fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

— A 24-year-old man traveling in a vehicle on Roosevelt Road was shot shortly before 8 p.m. The man was shot in the chest and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said, and was unable to provide an exact address for the shooting due to the severity of his injuries.

