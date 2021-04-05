Chase Involving Dallas (TX) Fire-Rescue Ambulance Comes to an End

Chase with stolen DFR ambulance ongoing — driver near Princeton driving into oncoming traffic. https://t.co/EldGVglH63 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 5, 2021

Police have a man in custody after an hourslong chase involving a stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that was broadcast live.

The ambulance was taken from Fire Station No. 53 Monday morning, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported. The rig was sported later in the afternoon in southeast Dallas County.

Authorities said the man in the ambulance refused to stop for police and lead officers on a nearly two hour chase through Dallas County and into Collin County.

The chase was broadcast live by local media. At times. the driver intentionally drove into oncoming traffic.

The chase came to an end when the ambulance blew several tires and the driver bailed out to try and outrun police.