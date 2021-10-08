Cass County (IN) Forges Ahead in Re-Establishing Ambulance Service

James D. Wolf Jr.

Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.

Oct. 7—It will cost about $900,000 to get the ambulances and equipment for Cass County to re-establish its EMS service by December.

County officials have identified three used ambulances to help save on costs. Because new vehicles are delayed due to a lack of computer chips, used vehicles will ensure Cass has emergency vehicles by the time Phoenix Paramedic Solutions ends service in December.

Phoenix and Cass are mutually ending the contract where Phoenix provides EMS and ambulance service to the county and Logansport.

Earlier: IN County Ending Phoenix Ambulance Contract; to Re-establish Own EMS

When Cass County Commissioner Ryan Browning, R-District 3, announced the end of the contract at the Oct. 4 commissioner’s meeting, he said it was because Phoenix is moving to a new business model. Phoenix CEO Nate Metz said that’s because of changes in the industry, including understaffing, low pay and burnout.

There’s more funding available to government-run EMS services than private, so it’s better for municipalities to run their own service, Metz said.

The EMS Board, which the commissioners created at Monday’s meeting, will not go through a bidding process for the ambulances and equipment because of the situation’s urgency.

Jeffrey Stanton, who board members appointed as the board attorney, said state law allows this in emergency situations.

One is when there’s “a threat to public health, welfare or safety,” according to Indiana Code 5-22-10-4.

“We’re under the gun. If anything was an emergency, I think this is it,” Stanton said.

Two ambulances are coming from Arrow Ambulances in Rock Rapids, Iowa, and will be used as Advanced Life Support, staffed with a paramedic and either an EMT or an advanced EMT.

One is a 2019 vehicle with 19,200 miles, and the other is a 2017 model with 14,900 miles. The 2019 vehicle will come with the rest of the manufacturer’s warranty, but the 2017 will not have one. They are rebuilt ambulances.

For the third ambulance, Carroll County has an extra 2014 Osage conversion. A dealer has said the cost would run about $40,000, but Browning said he’d like to haggle the price.

That ambulance will be used as Basic Life Support for non-life-threatening situations, and it would be staffed by two people: either EMTs, advanced EMTs or a combination of the two.

Although the Carroll ambulance is older, it will give the county time to look into another, Browning said. The ambulances now used by Phoenix in Cass County are not in acceptable condition for Cass to buy, he said.

The county will consider hiring Phoenix employees for the new service, but the hiring would be done by the EMS director, he said. The commissioner approved the search for a director Monday. The Phoenix employees would have to have a good record with that company for the county to consider hiring them.

Stanton said the last time the county had its own ambulance service was in 2010, not in the 1990s, as he’d said before.

The EMS Board agreed to meet at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday until the situation is resolved.

Browning suggested holding meetings quarterly after the EMS service is in place and functioning.

