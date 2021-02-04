CARES Act Helps Ohio Fire Department Acquire Two New Ambulances

(Byesville Volunteer Fire Department photo, Facebook)

Byesville replaces one old squad with

two new ones

Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian, Cambridge, Ohio

(MCT)

Feb. 2—The Byesville Volunteer Fire Department is in the process of replacing an older rescue squad with two newer ones. The $56,000 cost is covered by the CARES Act funding.

Noah Bacon, assistant fire chief and firefighter, said there is a definitely need in the community for the addition of a second rescue squad to the department’s fleet.

In 2020, the department made 406 runs with the one squad, most of those were local Byesville calls.

The department started handling squad calls when they added the first rescue squad in October 2019. During the first few months of having the vehicle they provided only first response services.

“When we did only first response for three months, we did 186 calls in those three months,” Bacon said.

The 2010 squad purchased in 2019 will be traded towards the two newer 2014 squads.

According to Bacon, one of the advantages of the second squad is that it has four wheel drive and currently there are only three squads in the county with that capability. He noted that feature will be an asset for getting around in the winter.

Both squads can be used to provide mutual aide to surrounding communities.

The first squad, Medic 101, was put in service on Jan. 22. The second squad medic 106 is expected to be in service once the paperwork is done and supplies arrive. This should happen within the next week or two.

The squads are staffed by EMTs and volunteer firefighters who can provide basic care.

The department recently held a first responders course to train firefighters who are not certified EMTs. Additionally, the department is looking for EMTs and will provided qualified applicants with the training to become certified.

Training

The Byesville Volunteer Fire Department will host a CPR/AED and Narcan class at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. The class is open to the public with limited availability. Those interested can call the station at 740-685-6222 and leave a message for assistant fire chief Jeremy Rice.

___

(c)2021 The Daily Jeffersonian, Cambridge, Ohio

Visit The Daily Jeffersonian, Cambridge, Ohio at www.daily-jeff.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.