Car Wedged Against Ambulance in Sharon (MA)

Well, that was a close call! The Sharon (MA) Police Department has shared pictures of a car crash that scuffed the side of an ambulance.

Police say the car overcompensated when passing the ambulance the other day while the ambulance crew was trying to help someone in another motor vehicle crash.

The car somehow became wedged between the ambulance and the embankment, and was a “close call for paramedics and a police officer,” the department said.

The driver was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. No one was hurt.