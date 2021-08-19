CAP Report: Almost Half of Transgendered People Mistreated by EMS Personnel

According to a report from NBC, the Center for American Progress (CAP) released a report Wednesday that showed that discrimination, among other factors, prevents trans people from seeking necessary care, which leads to health disparities that can affect many other areas of their lives.

The report also offered a “road map” of solutions such as legislative protections for LGBTQ people and better competency training for medical providers.

The report cites the 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed that transgendered patients were more than twice as likely as cisgender adults to be told they suffered from depressive disorders.

CAP’s report, which collected data from June 2020, showed that nearly one-half of transgender people and 68 percent of transgender people of color reported experiencing mistreatment by a medical provider such as refusing care and verbal or physical abuse.

That type of discrimination can then prevent those people from seeking care: 28 percent of transgender people, including 22 percent of transgender people of color, were found to having postponed or refused getting necessary medical treeatment for fear of discrimination.

The CAP report also stated that harassment and discrimination contribute to high rates of stress and, along with social determinants of health, make trans people “more likely to experience poor health outcomes.”