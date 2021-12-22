Canadian Mounties Say Sorry for Breathalyzing EMS Provider

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have apologized after an ambulance taking part in a medevac was stopped at a DWI checkpoint and its driver was checked for impairment.

The provider was not under the influence, Cabin Radio reported.

Mounties were operating a holiday check stop Saturday in Hay River, part of Canada’s sparse Northwest Territories, when they stopped the ambulance despite it being involved in an operation.

A police official said officers were trying to enforce the rules equally but did not use enough discretion when the ambulance passed through.

The report said it’s not clear if the stop impacted the medevac.