CA Firefighters Rescue Groom, Seven Groomsmen Trapped in Elevator

Dominic Fracassa

San Francisco Chronicle

(MCT)

The Alameda County Fire Department rescued a groom and his seven groomsmen from a jammed elevator in an Emeryville hotel on Saturday —ensuring they made it to the wedding safely, if a bit late.

Crew members with the fire department’s Engine 35 helped rescue the elevator’s eight passengers, who had to wait about an hour in the elevator, according to Alameda Fire Department spokesperson Joanna Leal.

“They were on their way to the church, literally going down the elevator to get there,” Leal said.

Because the church was so close to the hotel where the wedding party was staying, the groom and his best man were treated to a ride to the church in a fire engine, she added.

“Congratulations to the happy couple!” the Fire Department tweeted.

