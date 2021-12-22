Boone County (MO) Assistant Fire Chief Killed While Responding to Crash

Columbia Daily Tribune

(TNS)

A Boone County assistant fire chief responding to a crash on Interstate 70 east of Columbia on Wednesday morning was killed after a tractor-trailer hit his truck at a high speed, the Boone County Fire Protection District reported.

Bryant Gladney was extricated and pronounced dead at the hospital, the fire district said in a news release.

Gladney was assisting with the original crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The semi that struck Gladney’s truck also hit a University Hospital ambulance and the vehicle involved in the original crash, the release stated.

The fatal incident occurred on westbound I-70 before Exit 133 ( Route Z/Rangeline Road) near mile-marker 135.

Westbound lanes remained closed through the morning commute for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 137 ( Route J) to access Columbia via Route WW, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

©2021 www.columbiatribune.com. Visit columbiatribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related