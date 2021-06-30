Baltimore (MD) Firefighter Dies in Carroll County Motorcycle Accident

By Rose Wagner

A Baltimore City (MD) Fire Department (BCFD) firefighter and paramedic died Sunday afternoon as a result of a motorcycle accident in Carroll County.

Lori Underwood, 43, was attending a celebration of life event with a group of firefighters and her boyfriend, a Howard County battalion chief, when the two were struck by a car that pulled into the path of their motorcycle on Main Street in Hampstead while leaving the event.

Underwood, a mother and 19-year member of the BCFD, was pronounced dead at Carroll Hospital. Her boyfriend was taken to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in serious condition.

Underwood was also the secretary and treasurer of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, a local union.

“This is devastating and incredibly difficult for all of us,” Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said in a news release. “It’s tough to think of losing someone in this way. Lori was very committed to this department. She was committed to the community and did everything in her power to help everyone.”

Richard “Dicki” Altieri, who served as union president of Firefighter’s Local 734 said in a news release: “She was my best friend; like my sister. She was the backbone of the union and was there for everybody. Her heart was in the right place and she took care of everyone.”

In a public statement, Mayor Brandon Scott referred to Underwood as a friend whose death broke the hearts of leaders throughout Baltimore.

“On behalf of Baltimore, I extend prayers to Lori’s family, friends and colleagues. She will be sorely missed,” Scott said.

The BCFD will fly flags at half-mast until sunset the day of her funeral.

Viewings are scheduled for July 7 and July 8 at Ruck Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service is scheduled for July 10 at 1 p.m. at Community Fire Company of Rising Sun.

