AZ EMT, 20, Shot in Ambush Attack Dies

Jacob Dindinger, a 20-year-old EMT shot in the head in an ambush attack during a shooting spree earlier this month in Tucson, Arizona, has died, according officials.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we share Jacob Dindinger has passed away,” AMR Southern Arizona wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family as we honor his life and his service. His impact in the Tucson community, as well as in the greater EMS community and in our GMR family is forever remembered.

“At this time, we do not have any information related to funeral services, but we will work with his family to ensure we can assist in every possible way and provide the information as we get it.”

Dindinger reportedly became an EMT to follow in his brother’s footsteps, JEMS previously reported.

Dindinger’s partner in the ambulance, a 21-year-old who was not named, was shot as well during the July 18 attack. She managed to describe the attacker and the SUV he was driving to dispatchers.

The accused gunman is suspected of starting a house fire where a body was later found, shooting a neighbor to death who tried to help respond to the fire, and shooting at a police officer before being shot and critically wounded by the officer, police have said.