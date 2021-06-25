Arrests Made in Juneteenth Day Shooting of Wake County (NC) EMS Worker

C.L. Brown

The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

(MCT)

The Raleigh Police Department made two arrests and is still investigating the shooting of a Wake County EMS worker Saturday evening at a Juneteenth Day celebration in Roberts Park.

Davis Lance Onque, 26, and Keir Rahmel Melvin, 20, face multiple charges after their arrests including assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a government official or employee. Onque and Melvin are currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center, according to a release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Security cameras in the vicinity of the 1300 block of East Martin Street where the shooting took place captured photos of several men who appear armed. Police spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris said that police have not disclosed if there are more suspects still at large or if anyone is wanted for questioning.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help identify the suspects or help in the investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

Authorities have said Raleigh EMS workers were dispatched to assist a person who had fallen down during the Juneteenth celebration, The News & Observer previously reported. When they arrived and gunfire began, they attempted to take cover behind an ambulance.

When Raleigh police were called around 6:45 p.m., they found one of the paramedics suffering from a gunshot wound. Harris confirmed that police do not believe the paramedic had been targeted.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released Saturday night.

