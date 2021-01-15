Arrest Made in Shooting Death of AZ Medical Transport Driver

According to a report from KOLD, 18-year-old Kennon Grover was arrested by investigators for the deadly shooting of a Department of Veterans Affairs medical transport driver in April 2019.

The transport driver, 59-year-old Delfino Picazo, was picking up a patient when Grover approached his vehicle demanding money. Grover then shot Picazo in the head.

After the shooting, Grover fled to the Hopi Reservation until he thought it was safe to return to Phoenix. After the arrest was made, Grover told officers he felt bad about the shooting and that he had tossed the gun into a canal.

Grover was booked at the county jail on one count of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.