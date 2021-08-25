Around 1,000 Contract Health Care Workers to Help with MS’s COVID-19 Surge

According to a report from WREG, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced at a news conference Tuesday that approximately 1,000 health care workers from around the United States have been dispatched to 61 Mississippi state hospitals to help with understaffing.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is contracting with four vendors to provide the medical personnel: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR, and Maxim.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is coordinating with applicable licensing boards to vet the licenses of all contracted health care workers.

Beginning Tuesday, 808 nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists, and 20 paramedics will deploy to 50 Mississippi state hospitals.

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said that the state is working with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to secure reimbursement for contracts worth roughly $10 million a week statewide for eight-and-a-half weeks.

MEMA is requesting an expedited federal reimbursement from FEMA to cover the expenses of medical staffing contracts.