AR Paramedics in Stable Condition after Shooting

The two Emergency Ambulance Service (AR) paramedics shot several times while on a call are recovering, the service’s CEO said.

Pine Bluff Police said the it began early Wednesday when paramedics responded to help a woman who had been hit by her boyfriend, KARK-TV reports. The boyfriend, Kevin Curl jr., 22, started an argument that ended with him shooting at the providers.

One of the paramedics shot back at Curl. Curl ran back into his house where he later died.

The original call did not come in as a domestic dispute, so police were not assisting at the scene, said Josh Bishop, the CEO of Emergency Ambulance Service Inc.

It remains unclear if the paramedic who shot Curl should have had a gun while on duty.