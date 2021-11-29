AR Paramedic Dies from Injuries Sustained During Marathon Response

The Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) is mourning the loss Major Dean Douglas.

He died after he was hurt while responding to an emergency call during last week’s Little Rock Marathon. He was on life support until Friday.

Below is the message from Executive Director Greg Thompson:

“Major Dean Douglas tragically lost his life after suffering injuries sustained while responding to an emergency call during last week’s Little Rock Marathon. He served as a MEMS Paramedic during the race and had been on life support since then. In his last act of heroism, he donated his organs so that others may live. This is the only line-of-duty death that our organization has experienced in our 37-year history. Our prayers are with his family and the colleagues who served alongside him.”