American Medical Response Ambulance Involved in Hartford (CT) Crash

An American Medical Response ambulance was involved in a crash that left the apparatus on its side in Hartford, CT, Saturday around 6 p.m., reports fox61.com.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, which happened on Albany Avenue near the intersection with Oakland Terrace, but the ambulance was on its way to an emergency call, officials say.

The two ambulance personnel aboard were not injured but did get taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, and no patient was inside. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance struck another car after it rolled over, but it wasn’t reported if that vehicle was moving or parked at the time. The cause of the accident is under investigation by Hartford Police.