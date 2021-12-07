Alvin Suriel, FDNY’s Assistant Chief of EMS, Dies of WTC-Related Cancer at 52

Alvin Suriel, the FDNY’s assistant chief of Emergency Medical Services, has died Tuesday of World Trade Center-related cancer, the department announced.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said the 52-year-old Suriel, a 32-year veteran of the department, is the 264th member of the FDNY to die of an illness related to Ground Zero recovery efforts.

Suriel most recently served as assistant chief of EMS Operations – the first Hispanic member ever appointed to the rank. In this role, he served as the chief of Field Operations, assisting in the supervision of 4,600 emergency medical technicians, paramedics, EMS officers and civilian employees.

He also oversaw operations, planning, strategic initiatives and logistics in the Bureau of EMS. He worked closely with the FDNY’s Counseling Services Unit where he helped in developing the largest active member peer support group in the nation to address the mental health needs of the FDNY EMS workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suriel began his career in 1989 as an EMT first assigned to Harlem. He completed his paramedic training in 1993 and was assigned to Station 14 and Station 26. He later became paramedic coordinator for the Bronx.

As a paramedic on September 11th, 2001, Suriel responded from the EMS Academy in a convoy of FDNY EMS members to the World Trade Center and spent many days at the site.

Following his promotion to lieutenant in 2005, he served as the paramedic coordinator for EMS Operations throughout the entire city. He was promoted to captain in 2010, deputy chief in 2013 and Division Commander of the Bronx in 2015. He was appointed deputy assistant chief of EMS Operations in 2017.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Funeral arrangements are pending.