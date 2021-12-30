Allison Bloom, Co-Founder of Cambridge Consulting Group, Dies after Cancer Battle

Via Cambridge Consulting Group

We are extremely saddened to share news about the death of Allison Bloom, Esq., a co-founder and general counsel of Cambridge Consulting Group.

With quiet dignity, our friend and colleague continued to lean fully into a life of service following her cancer diagnosis just over one year ago. She died peacefully at her Williamsburg, Virginia, home with loved ones at her side on Tuesday, December 29.

During a career of more than 30 years, Allison served as an EMS attorney, consultant, coach, author and educator. She was extremely proud of her certification as an emergency medical technician and had served as EMS Chief of Service, Director of Training and Personnel with Easton Volunteer EMS, in Connecticut.

From 2015 to 2020, Allison served on the Board of Directors with the National EMS Management Association (NEMSMA) and was a Fellow in the American College of Paramedic Executives (FACPE). Allison was instrumental in the development of a credentialing program for EMS managers and worked with industry experts and trade shows to advance the program.

Along with her family and friends, the entire team of advisors at Cambridge Consulting Group is heartbroken with the loss of this precious, dedicated colleague, but we are committed to advancing the work of the organization as Allison asked us to do.

A memorial service in Allison’s honor is being planning for the Spring and will be held in Allison’s home state of Connecticut.

Allison championed the advancement of the paramedicine profession. A memorial scholarship is being established in her name to help aspiring EMS leaders become credentialed executive officers. Additional information about how to donate will be available soon.