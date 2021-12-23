Alberta (Canada) Paramedic Dies On-Duty at Hospital

Alberta (Canada) Health Services Paramedic Mike Hart is being remembered as a passionate first responder.

Hart, 43, died while on duty Saturday at Airdrie Urgent Care Centre after going into cardiac arrest near the end of his overnight shift, the Calgary Herald reported.

“If you or your family had a medical emergency, Mike would be the one that you would want to come and treat you,” said Daniel Onerheim, a close friend and former colleague.

The newspaper reports the medical care center was on “red alert” that night, meaning no ambulances were available at the time of Hart’s death. The Alberta Health Services wrote on Twitter “a shortage of resources did not play a factor in the care and treatment our colleague received.”

Hart is survived by two brothers and his father.