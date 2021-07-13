A New Program in Hartford (CT) Aims to Attract and Train Diverse Candidates by Paying Them to Learn

By Jessika Harkay

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

Growing up, Thierry Gation never pictured himself as an EMT because none looked like him.

“Most of the EMTs I saw were Caucasian. I never saw EMTs that were Hispanic or that were African-American, or anything else. It wasn’t until I started working at hotels in New York, and I started working in different places, where we’d call 911 that we’d see EMT’s of different demographics,” Gation said.

But Gation is now on track to become a certified EMT and embark on a new career, thanks to a new program created by the The City of Hartford and American Medical Response, the medical transportation company. The “Earn While You Learn” program paid a group of students to earn their EMT certification earlier in the year, in hopes of diversifying a field with little diversity. In 2017, only 5% of EMTs were Black and 13% were Hispanic, according to US News.

The program narrowed down a pool of over 400 applicants to 14 graduating students, 13 of whom were people of color. Once they are certified, all will be promoted to full-time positions.

“It was great to see a large number of Hartford residents who are interested in getting their hands dirty and being first responders in the city that they live in,” Brandon Bartell, of AMR, said. “I can tell you that this class, the 14 individuals in the class that graduated, are really top notch students and I’m very excited to see what they do out in the field working on their own.”

One of those students was Gation, 40, who was born in Haiti and immigrated to the United States in 1996.

After spending much of his life in New York, whether it was as a minister, an active member of the Marine Corps or a security manager for hotels, Gation and his family needed a change.

“I was doing two jobs, working 80+ hours a week and it was a very hard time for my family. My mother-in-law passed and when she passed, I started to evaluate life and I understood it was a gift and because it was a gift, I didn’t intend on wasting it,” Gation said. “I was watching my children growing and growing and growing, and I didn’t have the time to be able to spend with them, so because of that, I made a change.”

They picked up and moved to Hartford in January, joining his brother who lived in the area already. Not long after, he discovered the AMR program and applied.

“I was actually not in the top 20, I was actually in the second top 20,” Gation said, referring to the student cut off for the program. “When Ms. [Heather] Richards did my interview … she said ‘I hand-picked you myself, because when I heard how you answered the questions, you were literally a shoo in to be a candidate to be an EMT.’ … When she said that to me, I thought I was meant to be there. So for me, this was fate.”

Gation said he felt the program had “offered us every tool in their arsenal that they had to help us succeed,” and that for him, there was no other choice than to make it through the 11 weeks of six-hour school days and studying into the late night after putting his kids to sleep.

“I didn’t want to be just an EMT to be in the field and pass to just to pass. I wanted to be the best,” Gation said. “It was something to prove to myself, that even at 40 years old, when most people are not thinking about career changes [and] what most people are thinking about is just ‘I’ve been at this job,’ and maybe thinking about doing a business, adding a side job … or something like that, [I was thinking] about literally shifting everything. I said, I don’t have a second chance. There is not a backup plan. There was only one plan for me, and it’s the goal to pass the course, pass the state practical and pass the [EMT] exam.”

Part of Gation’s passion towards becoming an EMT was his love of serving others, maintaining relationships and prioritizing his love for people, he said.

His training has already given him a glimpse to the change he can make, whether it was calming down a patient who was suffering from a diabetic episode and needed a hand to hold or singing a Temptations song with a man in the back of an ambulance.

The graduates had their official ceremony on June 24 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. By August, they will have received their state certifications and be on the road, Bartell said, and by then AMR will “evaluate the need for additional programs.”

The “Earn While You Earn” program is currently active in New Haven and Bridgeport.

