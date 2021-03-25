21-Year-Old Lee County (FL) EMT Remembered for His Dedication

A ceremony was held Wednesday for a 21-year-old Florida EMT taken too soon.

Royland “Roy” Vidal was honored by responders across Lee County in a moving ceremony of music and remembrance.

Vidal died March 14 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Sarasota after suffering a medical emergency at his home.

Friends and colleagues said Vidal was loved and respected by coworkers at EMS Stations 4 and 14 in South Cape Coral.

“We will remember his dedication to the mission of Lee County Public Safety,” Lee County Department of Public Safety wrote when announcing his passing. “In keeping with his dedication to helping others, Roy’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation.”