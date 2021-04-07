21 Injured in Queens Eight-Alarm Fire

An open apartment door allowed the fire to spread throughout the sixth floor.
(Fire Department City of New York photo, Facebook)

16 firefighters among the injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens apartment fire has injured 21 people, including 16 firefighters, and displaced hundreds of residents.

About 400 firefighters responded to the the blaze that started Tuesday afternoon on the six-story building’s top floor, WABC-TV reported.

Two of the injured firefighters were left with burns that were not life-threatening. One resident was taken to a hospital.

About 240 residents were displaced.

The New York City Fire Department says an open door helped spread the fire. The cause is unknown.

