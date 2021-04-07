21 Injured in Queens Eight-Alarm Fire

(Fire Department City of New York photo, Facebook)

16 firefighters among the injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens apartment fire has injured 21 people, including 16 firefighters, and displaced hundreds of residents.

About 400 firefighters responded to the the blaze that started Tuesday afternoon on the six-story building’s top floor, WABC-TV reported.

Two of the injured firefighters were left with burns that were not life-threatening. One resident was taken to a hospital.

About 240 residents were displaced.

The New York City Fire Department says an open door helped spread the fire. The cause is unknown.

