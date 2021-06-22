Watch: MI Police Chase Stolen Ambulance

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase with a stolen ambulance, according to ClickOnDetroit.com.

Police say the ambulance was stolen after the medics left the ambulance running to go into a convenience store. Officers from several jurisdictions followed the suspect on Interstate 75, through Downtown Detroit, and other communities before being taken into custody.

One officer was hurt during the incident, although further information on the officer’s condition was not released.

Watch the news report below.