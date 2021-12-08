Man in Critical Condition after Bus Strikes Parked Ambulance in Milwaukee (WI)

A 30-year-old man and three other people were hurt Tuesday in a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System bus and a Bell ambulance, TMJ4 News reports.

Bell Ambulance said the ambulance was parked at the curb with its emergency lights on when it was struck from behind by the bus. The crash caused the ambulance to flip onto its side.

Police said the 30-year-old man was an “occupant” of the ambulance but did not say if he was a patient. Two other people in the ambulance sustained non-fatal injuries.

The bus driver was the only person on board the bus and also sustained non-fatal injuries.

All four were sent to the hospital for treatment.