Man Accused of Stealing OK Ambulance with Patient Inside

A man is accused of stealing an ambulance with a patient inside and leading Oklahoma police on a chase, according to KFOR-TV.

It happened Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Shawnee Police said the patient was signaling to the officers through a rear window during the chase.

Police say the suspect spoke with dispatchers through the radio and said he would let the patient out of the ambulance if troopers would back off from the chase.

Police say the ambulance ran over stop sticks that the troopers placed down but the ambulance managed to keep going.

The suspect eventually got out of the ambulance and ran off, leaving the patient inside. He was later taken into custody.

Authorities did not release the status of the patient in the back of the ambulance.