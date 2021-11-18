Astroworld Medics Risked Their Own Lives Saving Victims

Rick Jervis

USA Today

(MCT)

Medic Alex Pollak didn’t see anything amiss as he stood in the “pit” — a sealed-off section between the stage and the crowd — and rapper Travis Scott hit the stage the night of the fatal Astroworld Festival in Houston. Then his handheld radio came alive: the medical tent was starting to fill with cardiac arrest patients pulled from the crowd.

Pollak rushed over to see the first two patients being worked on, including nine-year-old Ezra Blount. He was relieved when medics were able to regain a pulse and heartbeat in the small, unconscious boy, he said.

Then his radio burst with anxious medics reporting more cardiac arrest patients in the crowd.

Patients soon filled nearly all 30 cots in the medical tent or were splayed on the ground, as teams of medics intubated patients and inserted IVs to drip drugs into their bloodstreams, said Pollak, founder of ParaDocs Worldwide, the New York-based company providing medical services at the Astroworld Festival.

Besides cardiac arrest patients, medics worked on overdoses or injuries from being crushed in the crowd. Several patients were in their teens or early 20s. At one point, medics conducted CPR on 11 cardiac arrest patients at once, including Ezra, Pollak said.

All but one of them would die.

Pollak was a paramedic on scene in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City and responded to the 2009 US Airways emergency landing in the Hudson River. But the scene unfolding in the medical tent rattled him, he said.

“No one could be prepared for seeing so many young people receiving CPR,” Pollak said in an interview with USA TODAY. “I don’t know of anyone who has seen that.”

The Astroworld Festival is now one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history.

Houston Police launched a criminal investigation into the event, and multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and Live Nation Entertainment, the event’s promoters. Part of the investigation will focus on how medical teams responded to the emergency. At the center of the life-saving efforts was ParaDocs, which was contracted by Live Nation to provide medical response at the concert.

Pollak described a chaotic scene where ParaDocs medics repeatedly ran into the crushing crowds to retrieve unconscious concertgoers, battled their own personal feelings and worked alongside Houston Fire medics to save lives.

“It was a great team effort,” he said.

Houston fire officials paint a slightly different picture of ParaDocs, whom they said worked hard to treat patients but were overwhelmed and underprepared for the deluge of crushed and dying patients.

Fire officials called in reinforcements after struggling to communicate with ParaDocs during the crisis and assumed they were overrun by the unfolding catastrophe, said Houston Fire Deputy Chief Isaac Garcia, who was at the scene. The Houston firefighters’ union has lobbied for years to mandate a larger firefighter presence at large events.

“We’re not getting enough information from ParaDocs,” Garcia recalled. “Because we’re not hearing from them, it makes us believe they’re getting overwhelmed, they’re getting inundated with calls.”

‘We have so much experience doing this’

The day began with thousands of fans flocking to NRG Park in central Houston to experience the return of the Astroworld Festival, which started in 2018 but was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Houston-native Scott drew a legion of loyal fans to the event, where performers Drake, SZA, Roddy Ricch and Don Toliver also took the stage.

Pollak said his company has provided medical services to hundreds of music festivals. ParaDocs officials arrived the day before the event to set up the medical tent and go over plans.

At the festival, a command center trailer was erected just outside festival grounds, where representatives from ParaDocs, festival security and Harris County Emergency Corps, a private company that runs the county’s 911 emergency dispatch system and was overseeing five ambulances at the festival, shared information and listened in on radio traffic between the entities, Pollak said. In another incident command trailer elsewhere on the sprawling grounds, Houston Fire officials listened in on some of that chatter.

Houston fire officials estimated there were around 50 ParaDocs medical personnel that day but Pollak said it was “more than 70,” a mix of full-time ParaDocs staffers and contracted paramedics and doctors, including an experienced emergency room physician and several military veterans with combat experience.

“We have so much experience doing this,” he said. “We’re very fast at treating and very good at treating.”

Even before the festival’s gates opened at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 5, Houston fire and police officials noticed hoards of rowdy concertgoers busting past barricades to get in, injuring some in the process. Vendors selling merchandise had to be temporarily shut down when crowds surged toward the tables, endangering attendees. A Houston Fire Department log of events, previously obtained by USA TODAY, showed ParaDocs had treated nearly 300 concertgoers before Scott took the stage.

Pollak said that is not an unusually high number for a festival of more than 55,000 people and he and his team didn’t detect anything out of the ordinary in the run-up to Scott’s show.

“Nothing alarming,” he said. “Seeing that number of patients is not out of the norm at all.”

‘That’s where we were desperate’

In the medical tent, Pollak carefully watched as medics worked on Ezra, one of the day’s youngest victims. When they gained a pulse on him, it buoyed spirits of first responders there, he said.

“That kept us going,” Pollak said. “We gave him a fighting chance.”

Ezra died Sunday, after being placed in a medically-induced coma at a Houston hospital. He had gone to the concert with his father and they were both swept into the melee as thousands surged toward the stage during Scott’s performance.

But the perceived victory of reviving Ezra was short-lived. Pollak’s radio soon burst with reports of more unconscious patients in the crowd or headed to the tent.

“Then, we just started getting it, one after another,” Pollak said.

At the concert, ParaDocs medics waded into the dangerous, crushing crowds to help revive unconscious attendees, rushed them to safety, then returned to the crowds for more patients, repeatedly putting their own lives at risk, he said. Each time a team of medics would near the crowd, a fan would grab one of them to tell them someone else needed help, he said.

Some medics sobbed, overwhelmed by the escalating scene.

“They were crying, they were wiping off tears and they were jumping back into the crowds,” Pollak said. “Every single one of them did their darndest.”

At one point, a ParaDocs medical cart waded into the crowds to retrieve an injured concertgoer. As medics worked on the patient in the back of the cart, a concertgoer jumped on the vehicle’s roof and the crew struggled to exit, Pollak said. Videos by concertgoers captured the scene.

“That’s where we were desperate,” he said, “going into the mob and pulling out patients.”

‘We obviously had our hands full’

Garcia, the deputy fire chief, was standing behind the crowd as Scott emerged on stage. He first noticed something amiss when several attendees staggered out of the crowd appearing to be in the throes of a panic attack. He radioed the incident commander, District Chief Mohammad Koochack, to report his observations and told him that the crowd “appeared to be compressing.”

He suggested Koochack consider calling an “EMS Task Force,” which would deploy additional resources to the scene. A few minutes later, at 9:37 p.m., Koochack did just that. Fifteen minutes later, he upgraded it to a “Mass Casualty Incident, Level 1,” followed soon after by a “Mass Casualty Incident, Level 2,” dispatching more medics and equipment to the scene.

Garcia said another district chief, Greg Leonard, head of nearby Houston Fire Station 21, was deployed to the scene to lead the task force and was told to head to the tent. As he and his personnel arrived, they were redirected to another gate, a half-mile from the medical tent, where a single person was being administered CPR, he said.

Leonard eventually made his way back to the medical tent, but crucial minutes to save people were lost in the mix-up.

He arrived at the tent and coordinated with ParaDocs and a Harris County medical official to determine which patients were ready to be transported to the hospital and which needed more medical attention in the tent, Garcia said. Houston Fire paramedics and doctors quickly joined the fight to revive unconscious patients.

ParaDocs officials were busy with patients but were not communicating their needs to key agencies, Garcia said.

“As this escalated, when we got somebody to the tent, things got better,” he said.

Pollak disputed that claim, saying he was in charge inside the tent and was passing along information to the ParaDocs dispatcher at the command center. At one point, he ordered all non-essential workers out of the tent to make room for more patients, he said.

Pollak conceded that Houston Fire officials helped in an increasingly dire situation. But he said his medics were trained and fully equipped to face the challenges that night.

“We obviously had our hands full,” he said. “And [Houston Fire] jumped in right away.”

‘It’s not something any one of us will ever forget’

As medics raced between patients and seriously injured concertgoers kept arriving at the tent, fire officials said they were surprised to hear music still booming from the Scott stage. The show continued for more than 30 minutes after Houston Fire first radioed in the “EMS Task Force,” ending at around 10:15 p.m., according to officials.

When Garcia arrived at the fire officials’ incident command post at around 9:40 p.m., he said he could hear radio traffic between Houston Police officials discussing shutting down Scott’s show. A police official then radioed them, advising the fire officials that they were about to stop the show, he said. The concert, however, continued.

“It didn’t make sense to continue with the concert if we were having these issues,” Garcia said.

When the show finally ended and the last patient was ferried to the hospital, Pollak gathered his team inside the medical tent. He applauded their valor, gave out his cellphone number and told them to call if they needed someone to talk to. He also reminded them of the lives they may have saved that night.

Still, Pollak, like much of his medical staff, has not been able to shake the images of young, unconscious people littered on the ground of the tent that night, while teams of medics worked frantically to revive their quiet, un-beating hearts.

“It’s not something any one of us will ever forget,” he said.

